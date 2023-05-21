Fiji beats Aust, faces NZ in semis

Fiji defeated Australia 19-5 in the Cup quarterfinals of the London 7s tonight in Twickenham and will play arch rivals New Zealand in the semifinal.

Fiji had all the possession in the first half and raced off to a 12-0 lead at half-time.

Waisea Nacuqu opened the proceedings with a try and conversion in the the third minute with Manueli Maisamoa adding a second try in the the fifth minute.

Australia managed to strike first in the second half with a try in the ninth minute to Matthew Gonzalez with the conversion unsuccessful.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo came off the bench and sealed the deal for Fiji with a try in the 12th minute as he used his speed to outpace two Aussies and dotted down untouched with Nacuqu adding the conversion.

Meanwhile New Zealand defeated France 19-17 in the last Cup quarterfinal. The French were denied the leveling conversion as the kicker used up the 30 seconds allocated and did not execute the kick.

The Fiji vs New Zealand semifinal will kick off at 12.55am tomorrow and the Cup final is scheduled for 4.26am.

Argentina and Samoa will meet in the first semifinal at 12.33am.