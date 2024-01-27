Saturday, January 27, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji beats France in ET, progresses to quarters

Fiji defeated France 26-21 in extra time of its second pool match at the Perth 7s in Australia on Friday to book its spot in the Cup quarterfinals.

French Captain Stephan Parez scored the opening try just after the kick-off as the Fijian defence wilted under pressure.

Lanky Ponipate Loganimasi got the Fijians back into the match two minutes later with a brilliant finish off a Waisea Nacuqu feed.

Handling errors and missed tackles allowed France to score two more tries through Joseph Jefferson Lee and Antoine Zeghdar and lead 21-7 at the break.

A much improved and determined performance in the second half from Fiji saw them display their clinical style of running rugby and two excellent individual tries from Loganimasi and Kaminieli Rasaku coupled with conversions from Loganimasi and Terio Tamani tied up the match, forcing the winner to be decided in extra time.

France kicked off the extra spell and Joseva Talacolo won the ball and spun it wide on the blindside to Ropate Rere who made a bursting run, beating two tacklers before unleashing a beautiful pass to Tamani to score the winner and seal Fiji’s place in the top 8.

The Ben Gollings coached side will now face New Zealand in its final pool match at 5.25pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand after losing 33-17 to France, bounced back to beat Samoa 17-12 in extra time.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana cruise past Spain, book spo...

Fijiana thumped Spain 31-0 in their second pool match of the Perth ...
Rugby

Fiji escapes with a narrow win over...

Fiji overcame Samoa 14-7 in its first pool match of the Perth 7s in...
Rugby

Fijiana starts strong against Brazi...

Fijiana clinched a dominant 40-15 victory against Brazil in their o...
Rugby

Emotional homecoming for young Kuna...

Maloni Kunawave, an 18-year-old rugby prodigy from Nasama, Nadroga,...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana cruise past Spain, book ...

Rugby
Fijiana th...

Fiji escapes with a narrow win o...

Rugby
Fiji overc...

Fijiana starts strong against Br...

Rugby
Fijiana cl...

Emotional homecoming for young K...

Rugby
Maloni Kun...

SODELPA is united, says sacked R...

News
The Social...

Singh seeks legal opinion on dec...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Nawaqanitawase eyes more Wallabi...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Deputy DPP Rice terminated

News
Deputy Dir...

Tuwai and Gollings clear misunde...

Rugby
Dual Olymp...

Nadi retains Swamy for new seaso...

Football
Veteran co...

Constitution guides my actions: ...

News
Prime Mini...

Erfan appointed as Nasinu’s head...

Football
The Nasinu...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana cruise past Spain, book spot in quarters