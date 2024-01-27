Fiji beats France in ET, progresses to quarters

Fiji defeated France 26-21 in extra time of its second pool match at the Perth 7s in Australia on Friday to book its spot in the Cup quarterfinals.

French Captain Stephan Parez scored the opening try just after the kick-off as the Fijian defence wilted under pressure.

Lanky Ponipate Loganimasi got the Fijians back into the match two minutes later with a brilliant finish off a Waisea Nacuqu feed.

Handling errors and missed tackles allowed France to score two more tries through Joseph Jefferson Lee and Antoine Zeghdar and lead 21-7 at the break.

A much improved and determined performance in the second half from Fiji saw them display their clinical style of running rugby and two excellent individual tries from Loganimasi and Kaminieli Rasaku coupled with conversions from Loganimasi and Terio Tamani tied up the match, forcing the winner to be decided in extra time.

France kicked off the extra spell and Joseva Talacolo won the ball and spun it wide on the blindside to Ropate Rere who made a bursting run, beating two tacklers before unleashing a beautiful pass to Tamani to score the winner and seal Fiji’s place in the top 8.

The Ben Gollings coached side will now face New Zealand in its final pool match at 5.25pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand after losing 33-17 to France, bounced back to beat Samoa 17-12 in extra time.