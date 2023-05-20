Fiji beats Ireland in London 7s opener

Fiji started its campaign in London 7s on a high note tonight after thumping Ireland 33-12 at the Twickenham Stadium.

Fiji struck first with a try to Joseva Talacolo as they strung numerous passes together to have the Police officer finish in the corner three minutes into the match with Terio Tamani converting from the edge.

A mix-up from the Irish soon after had Talacolo pounce and go through to offload to a supporting Filipe Sauturaga to score with the conversion missed and five minutes gone.

Fiji led 12-0 at halftime and continued its dominance in the second half.

Talacolo picked up an injury forcing a reshuffling in the Fiji lineup.

Waisea Nacuqu extended Fiji’s lead reading the restart perfectly to race away unmarked with the try converted just a minute into the second half play.

Quick play off the back of multiple penalities had the Irish over in the corner on 10 minutes with Niall Comerford clear to score with Billy Dardis adding the conversion.

Fiji kept control at the restart and spread the green defence, allowing veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi through to score with Tamani converting and two minutes to go.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored another try in the dying seconds with Tamani adding another conversion to secure a first win.

Chay Mullins scored a consolation try on full-time to end the match.

Fiji plays Argentina next at 12.53am.