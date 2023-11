Fiji defeated arch rivals New Zealand 12-5 in its second match of the Oceania 7s in Brisbane last night to end the first day of competition at Ballymore Stadium on a high.

The Kiwis were first to score but a try just before halftime by Waisea Nacuqu saw Fiji grab a 7-5 lead.

Iowane Teba scored Fiji’s second and winning try in the second half.

The Ben Gollings coached side will meet Oceania in its match at 3.12pm today.