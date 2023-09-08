Fiji Bulikula ranked 12th

The Fiji Bulikula are ranked 12th in the latest International Rugby League standings.

In 2019, Fiji Bulikula entered the Test match arena in style with an impressive 28-0 win over Papua New Guinea, who were also more exposed to international fixtures in 2019 with two Tests against England.

Meanwhile, after missing out on the 2021 World Cup, the Bulikuala’s will feature in the Asia Pacific Qualifier competing against Samoa and Tonga to book its spot for the 2025 Women’s Rugby League World Cup in France.

In January 2022, the IRL announced the 2025 World Cup will be hosted in France with the women’s tournament to extend to 16 nations.

Current international rankings: Australia, New Zealand, England, Papua New Guinea, France, Canada, Wales, Serbia, Turkey, Tonga, Cook Islands, Fiji, Italy, Ireland, USA, Samoa, Brazil, Greece, Lebanon.