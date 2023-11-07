Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Fiji, China deepen defense and security bonds

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), Major General Jone Kalouniwai, recently led a delegation to the prestigious People’s Liberation Army (PLA) National Defense University in Beijing to deepen the bonds between the two nations and foster collaboration in the field of defence and security.

During the visit, Commander RFMF and the delegation were given an insightful tour of the University, gaining a firsthand understanding of its rich history and esteemed reputation.

The briefing on the University’s legacy was a testament to the dedication and commitment of the faculty and staff in shaping the future leaders of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Bilateral discussions between Commander RFMF and the University leadership were held, focusing on areas of mutual interest and potential avenues for cooperation.

Both parties expressed their commitment to strengthening military capabilities through education, training, and research collaboration.

Commander Kalouniwai said the exchange of knowledge and experiences between the institutions will undoubtedly contribute to the professional development of Fiji’s military personnel and he also expressed keen interest in exploring joint initiatives in peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance, military technology, cybersecurity, and information warfare.

“This visit has laid a solid foundation for a long-lasting partnership, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration between the RFMF and the PLA National Defense University.”

“As we continue to strengthen our defense capabilities and promote regional stability, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our ties with esteemed institutions like the PLA National Defense University. We look forward to furthering our cooperation and building a brighter future together,” he said.

Reginald Chandar
