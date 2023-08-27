Fiji claim historic win over England

The Flying Fijians staged a come from behind in the rain to claim a historic first ever win over England beating them 30-22 at Twickenham today.

Trailing 8-3 at the break, Fiji added 27 points in the second spell to claim the victory.

England milked first points early after Fiji’s rush defence was caught offside.

A clean strike off a penalty from fly-half George Ford had the homeside on the board on seven minutes.

Lapse and slow defence from Fiji had them pay eith blindside wing Johnny May crossing over for the first try of the match two minutes later with the conversion from Ford just drifting away.

The visitors made some headway for the first time in the match and managed to catch the hosts offside.

Fiji pivot opted for a shot at goal and slotted the penalty from near on 40 metres out just about the 17 minute mark.

Fiji attempted time and again to attack the line with some volleys which could have been possible scoring opportunities denied by their own handling.

Fiii looked clear to score their first try through the skipper Waisea Nayacalevu but an controversial offside call from the Television Match Official bought the game back.

Bad to worse, Fiji was reduced to 14 men when Eroni Mawi was sent off after multiple infringements on 39 minutes.

Despite being a men down, Fiji denied the homeside from increasing their lead off a maul, and winning the following scrum on their own five metre, halfback Frank Lomani sends the ball into touch to send them to the break with England holding a slight 8-3 lead.

Fiji started in style and off a line-out, Nayacalevu avenged his earlier denial finishing off a clean break from openside wing Selestino Ravutaumada to crash over to score with Muntz adding the extras to put them in the lead for the first time in the game just three minutes into the second half.

Fiji extended their lead off their own scrum on the opoosition 10 metre line.

Keep ball and mutiple forward motion had blindside winger Vinaya Habosi through clear to score with Muntz adding the conversion on 52 minutes.

England kept in the fight and soon scored their second try of the match through impact player Marcus Smith with Ford converting on 58 minutes.

Fiji attacked again and a high tackle to Ravutaumada gave them a penalty in prime position.

Muntz would convert on 61 minutes to increase their lead.

The homeside closed the deficit to one point with a break from reserve back Joe Marchant had him over to score with Ford converting with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Fiji attacked again and regained the ball after an error, also keeping the English camped on their goal line.

Multiple phases had reserve halfback in space and finding no one infront, racing through to score with Muntz converting on 74 minutes.

Fiji would empty the tank on defence and defend their line.

England made one last ditch effort, but was met with even more determination.

Fiji hold to win.

England: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Max Malins, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Jonny May, 10. George Ford, 9. Alex Mitchell, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Theo Dan, 3. Dan Cole, 4.Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Courtney Lawes (c) 7. Jack Willis, 8. Ben Earl Reserves:16. Jack Walker, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Will Stuart, 19. David Ribbans, 20. Lewis Ludlam, 21. Danny Care, 22. Marcus Smith, 23. Joe Marchant

Flying Fijians:15. Ilaisa Droasese; 14. Selesitino Ravutaumada, 13. Waisea Nayacalevu (C), 12. Semi Radradra, 11. Vinaya Habosi; 10. Caleb Muntz, 9. Frank Lomani Reserves: 1. Eroni Mawi, 2. Sam Matavesi, 3. Luke Tagi, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidveta, 6. Albert Tuisue, 7. Lekima Tagitagivalu, 8. Viliame Mata. Reserves: 16. Zuriel Togiatama, 17. Jone Koroiduadua, 18. Samu Tawake, 19. Temo Mayanavanua, 20. Vilive Miramira, 21. Simione Kuruvoli, 22. Teti Tela, 23. Kalaveti Ravouvou.