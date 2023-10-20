Friday, October 20, 2023
Fiji commits to protecting intellectual property

Fiji has taken a significant step forward in championing innovation and safeguarding intellectual property rights after the instrument of accession to the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property was deposited at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva today.

Fiji’s Representative to Geneva, Ambassador Luke Daunivalu, formalized the Government’s commitment by handing over the Paris Convention accession document to the Director-General of WIPO, Darren Tang.

Fiji’s accession to the Paris Convention is a bold and strategic move towards enhancing its role in the global landscape of innovation, creativity, and intellectual property protection.

The decision reflects Fiji’s commitment to fostering economic growth, attracting investment and protecting the valuable intellectual property assets that underlie the nation’s development.

Fiji’s entry into the Paris Convention brings the total number of member countries of the Paris Union to 180. It enhances Fiji’s capability to safeguard its intellectual property rights not only within its borders but also in the member countries of the Paris Union.

This means that Fiji can now prevent unauthorized use, imitation, or misappropriation of its inventions, trademarks, industrial designs, and other forms of industrial property by foreign entities.

Under this Convention, an applicant who has filed a patent, trademark, or industrial design application in Fiji can claim priority for the same application in another member country within a specified period.

This will enable Fiji to secure its rights in multiple markets without the need to file separate applications in each country.

As a member of the Paris Convention, Fiji will be able to access the valuable information and resources provided by WIPO, which administers the Convention and offers technical assistance, training, and cooperation to developing countries.

Ambassador Daunivalu highlighted during his discussion with DG Tang that: “The collaboration with and support of WIPO is important as Fiji looks to benefit fully from the Paris Convention but also address the challenges that come with accession to such an international treaty.”

Director General Tang expressed gratitude to Fiji for agreeing to host the upcoming Heads of Intellectual Property Offices Conference (HIPOC) scheduled to take place in Suva from 23 to 27 October 2023.

Fiji will now be able to participate in the decision-making and policymaking processes of the Paris Union and influence the development of international intellectual property law and standards.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
