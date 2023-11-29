Wednesday, November 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji committed to dialogue on climate issues

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has arrived in Dubai to participate at COP28, underscoring Fiji’s commitment to global climate action and collaboration.

During his arrival at the Dubai International Airport, Rabuka was warmly welcomed by His Excellency Rashed Matar Alsiri Alqemzi, the UAE Ambassador to Wellington, and Fiji’s Envoy to Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Naipote Katonitabua.

Both the Prime Minister and UAE’s Envoy to New Zealand exchanged cordial greetings and expressed their shared dedication to addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

Rabuka’s attendance at the meeting signifies the Coalition Government’s proactive engagement in the international dialogue on climate issues.

Throughout the summit, the Prime Minister is poised to contribute to discussions on key environmental policies, sustainable development goals, and collaborative initiatives aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

His participation exemplifies Fiji’s firm resolve to play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for our planet.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Trio dropped from match day squad

Three Fiji Police Force players have been dropped from the football...
2023 Pacific Games

Lunn breaks Fiji’s 24 year record a...

Australian athlete Jack Lunn has broken Fiji’s 24-year-old record i...
News

FCCC commends RBF’s launch of...

The Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission has acknowledged the R...
2023 Pacific Games

Team Fiji add four more medals at G...

Team Fiji added four more medals at the 17th Pacific Games that is ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Trio dropped from match day squa...

Football
Three Fiji...

Lunn breaks Fiji’s 24 year recor...

2023 Pacific Games
Australian...

FCCC commends RBF’s launch...

News
The Fiji C...

Team Fiji add four more medals a...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

FijiFirst govt was right about A...

News
FijiFirst ...

PM set to address world leaders ...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Suva makes winning start in Paci...

Football
Suva was t...

Fiji climbs to fifth spot in Gam...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Knights set to extend Saifiti’s ...

NRL
Newcastle ...

Suva remains on song in Pacific ...

Football
Suva remai...

Schools in Navua closed due to f...

News
Schools in...

Bula Boys through to Games semif...

Football
The Bula B...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Trio dropped from match day squad