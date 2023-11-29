Fiji committed to dialogue on climate issues

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has arrived in Dubai to participate at COP28, underscoring Fiji’s commitment to global climate action and collaboration.

During his arrival at the Dubai International Airport, Rabuka was warmly welcomed by His Excellency Rashed Matar Alsiri Alqemzi, the UAE Ambassador to Wellington, and Fiji’s Envoy to Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Naipote Katonitabua.

Both the Prime Minister and UAE’s Envoy to New Zealand exchanged cordial greetings and expressed their shared dedication to addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

Rabuka’s attendance at the meeting signifies the Coalition Government’s proactive engagement in the international dialogue on climate issues.

Throughout the summit, the Prime Minister is poised to contribute to discussions on key environmental policies, sustainable development goals, and collaborative initiatives aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

His participation exemplifies Fiji’s firm resolve to play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for our planet.