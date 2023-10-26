Fiji committed to working closely with UN

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reiterated Fiji’s commitment to working closely with the United Nations and other stakeholders to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, already set out.

Rabuka highlighted this in his meeting with the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, His Excellency Dirk Wagener, after Wagener paid a courtesy visit to the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

The visit reflects the commitment of both parties to address critical issues and work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Fiji.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the UN for its continued support and partnership in driving sustainable development, resilience, and prosperity in Fiji.

Rabuka highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation in addressing challenges such as climate change, poverty eradication, and the promotion of gender equality.

Wagener commended Fiji’s commitment to implementing the SDGs and acknowledged the country’s significant progress in various areas.

He reiterated the UN’s dedication to supporting Fiji’s development priorities and highlighted the importance of inclusive and equitable growth for all citizens.