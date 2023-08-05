Saturday, August 5, 2023
Council warns against price rounding-off

The Consumer Council of Fiji has issued a stern warning to businesses engaging in the unauthorized rounding-off of transaction amounts on digital platforms.

In a statement, the Council said that this practice has led to consumers paying more than the actual cost of goods and services.

Reports from concerned consumers have revealed that some businesses are improperly rounding off transaction totals on mobile money wallets and Electronic Funds Transfer at Point of Sale (EFTPOS) systems.

For instance, a transaction costing $5.68 is being rounded up to $5.70 – This practice, meant only for cash transactions, is leading to overcharging on digital platforms.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, has emphasized the illegality and unacceptability of these actions.

“As the apex consumer protection agency in Fiji, the Council takes these complaints seriously and will not hesitate to take necessary actions against any business found engaging in such practices – including naming and shaming them.”

“Businesses are legally obligated to conduct transactions in a transparent and fair manner, accurately reflecting the exact value of goods or services provided,” she said.

The Council has encouraged consumers to report any unauthorized rounding-off of transaction amounts encountered during digital payments.

“Consumers have the right to be informed and aware of the precise amounts they are being charged, especially in the increasingly prevalent digital economy,” Shandil added.

Consumers who wish to report any issues can reach the Consumer Council helpline at 155 or lodge a complaint via the Consumer Council of Fiji mobile app.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
