Fiji Cricket aim for good finish

The Fiji Under-19 Men’s Cricket team will look to end their International Cricket Council Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier campaign on a high in their final round robin clash today.

After earlier losses in the tournament, Fiji rallied for two wins against Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and their latest against Vanuatu in Darwin on Sunday.

Fiji bat first for a total of 66 runs in 21.4 overs.

Vanuatu fell short in the 14th over with all batsmen out and managing only 31 runs.

Jazray Browne was Fiji’s top batsman and scored 20 runs.

Fiji will take on Samoa today.