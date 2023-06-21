Wednesday, June 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji Cricket aim for good finish

Photo courtesy: Cricket Fiji

The Fiji Under-19 Men’s Cricket team will look to end their International Cricket Council Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier campaign on a high in their final round robin clash today.

After earlier losses in the tournament, Fiji rallied for two wins against Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and their latest against Vanuatu in Darwin on Sunday.

Fiji bat first for a total of 66 runs in 21.4 overs.

Vanuatu fell short in the 14th over with all batsmen out and managing only 31 runs.

Jazray Browne was Fiji’s top batsman and scored 20 runs.

Fiji will take on Samoa today.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Spike in permit scams, authorities ...

Police and the Land Transport Authority are warning Fijians not to ...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum at CID on different m...

FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was called in for q...
Rugby

Fiji 7s quartet link with Rhinos

Four of Fiji's top 7s players are currently with the Rhinos Rugby A...
Football

Young Kulas have potential: Krishna...

Digicel Bula Boys captain and Fiji's lone professional footballer, ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Spike in permit scams, authoriti...

News
Police and...

Sayed-Khaiyum at CID on differen...

News
FijiFirst ...

Fiji 7s quartet link with Rhinos...

Rugby
Four of Fi...

Young Kulas have potential: Kris...

Football
Digicel Bu...

EU remains a vital trading partn...

News
Deputy Pri...

Bakaniceva ready to lead Young K...

Football
Adi Litia ...

Popular News

Fiji Pearls named for Netball Wo...

Netball
Fiji Pearl...

NZ provides $13m in climate and ...

2023-24 National Budget
The New Ze...

Kikau proof that sports holds po...

Rugby
Marist Bro...

Fiji in Pool of death for Olympi...

Football
The Digice...

Rongosulia leads golden boot rac...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua's So...

EU remains a vital trading partn...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

PS for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala meets with Young-Kyu Park