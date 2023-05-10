Strong Fiji delegation to the ILC

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh together with unionist Felix Anthony and Kameli Batiweti will represent Fiji at the upcoming Session of the International Labour Conference.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Cabinet approved a Fiji delegation for the 111th Session of the ILC, which will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, next month.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said the Annual Conference brings together government, worker and employer representatives of ILO member States.

He added that during this conference, broad labour policies are adopted by the ILO.

The Prime Minister also indicated that Fiji will host the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Liaison Officer for the Pacific Small Islands Developing Countries (PSIDS).

Rabuka said the arrangement will be formalized through the execution of a Host Country Agreement with ICAO – and the intention is to enhance support to the PSIDS to deliver, safe, secure and sustainable international civil aviation, through the Liaison Officer.

The Prime Minister added that the Liaison Officer is expected to enable coordination and cooperation – as well as strengthen communication and knowledge sharing between ICAO and PSIDS, Pacific Aviation Safety Organisation, the Pacific Islands Forum and other United Nations entities.