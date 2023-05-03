Fiji depart to France for Toulouse 7s

The Ben Gollings coached Fiji 7s team departed today, for next weekend’s HSBC Toulouse 7s in France.

The players and coaching officials were seen off by their families, friends and fans at the Nadi International Airport on Wednesday.

The 7s World Cup winners will open its Toulouse 7s campaign against underdogs USA at Stade Ernest-Wallon in France.

The match will kick off at 12.57 am on 13 May before the World Cup winners face South Africa at 7.03 am.

Fiji will round off their last Pool match against host nation France at 12.11 am on 14 May.

Fiji 7s squad to Toulouse and London: Joseva Talacolo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josese Batirerega, Ponipate Loganimasi, Paula Nayacakalou, Suliano Volivoli, Terio Tamani, Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Filipe Sauturaga, Manueli Maisamoa, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Iowane Teba.