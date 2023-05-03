Wednesday, May 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji depart to France for Toulouse 7s

The Ben Gollings coached Fiji 7s team departed today, for next weekend’s HSBC Toulouse 7s in France.

The players and coaching officials were seen off by their families, friends and fans at the Nadi International Airport on Wednesday.

The 7s World Cup winners will open its Toulouse 7s campaign against underdogs USA at Stade Ernest-Wallon in France.

The match will kick off at 12.57 am on 13 May before the World Cup winners face South Africa at 7.03 am.

Fiji will round off their last Pool match against host nation France at 12.11 am on 14 May.

Fiji 7s squad to Toulouse and London:  Joseva Talacolo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josese Batirerega, Ponipate Loganimasi, Paula Nayacakalou, Suliano Volivoli, Terio Tamani, Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Filipe Sauturaga, Manueli Maisamoa, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Iowane Teba.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

6-year-old dies in freak workplace ...

A 6-year-old boy has died following an unfortunate accident at a ti...
News

Rainfall not enough to fill Waila a...

The Water Authority of Fiji says productions level at its Tamavua T...
Football

Fiji to kick start WC campaign agai...

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will kick start its FIFA Under 20 Worl...
News

No better time than now for the med...

The Fijian Media Association (FMA) says this year's  World Press Fr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

6-year-old dies in freak workpla...

News
A 6-year-o...

Rainfall not enough to fill Wail...

News
The Water ...

Fiji to kick start WC campaign a...

Football
The Digice...

No better time than now for the ...

News
The Fijian...

Tavua – Rewa game moved to...

Football
The Digice...

T/Naitasiri focus on FACT build-...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Popular News

RKS, Naitasiri maintain Cokes ta...

Coca-Cola Games
Ratu Kadav...

RKS, Naitaisiri currently lead t...

Coca-Cola Games
Ratu Kadav...

Marist bags double medals in Sub...

Coca-Cola Games
Marist Bro...

Funahashi makes golden memories ...

Coca-Cola Games
Jasper Hig...

Peters gets redemption with Game...

Coca-Cola Games
Suva Gramm...

MP Bia puts on commentator’...

Coca-Cola Games
Opposition...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

6-year-old dies in freak workplace accident