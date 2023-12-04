Monday, December 4, 2023
Fiji drawn with Argentina for Cape Town 7s

The Fiji men’s national 7s team is drawn with Dubai 7s finalist, Argentina for this weekend’s Cape Town 7s in South Africa.

Also drawn with the two nations in Pool B are France and Spain.

Dubai champions and host South Africa headline Pool A with Ireland, United States of America and Great Britain.

Pool C has New Zealand, Samoa, Australia and Canada.

In the women’s category, Fijiana is drawn in Pool A with Dubai 7s champion Australia, Japan and Spain.

Pool B has New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil and Great Britain while France, Canada, USA and South Africa make up Pool C.

The Cape Town 7s will be played on 9 and 10 December at the DHL Stadium.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
