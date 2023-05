The Fiji 7s team has been drawn with rivals Argentina for the final stop on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series the London 7s this weekend.

Fiji is third seed in Pool B with leaders Argentina, Ireland and Japan.

New Zealand heads Pool A with South Africa, Great Britain, and USA.

Pool C sees France, Australia, Spain and Samoa.

The fourth pool is the repecharge play-offs which will host Uruguay, Tonga, Kenya and Canada.

The London 7s will be held on Saturday May 20 to Sunday May 21.