Fiji drawn with Tahiti for U16 Champs

Digicel National Under girl’s 16 team has been drawn with host nation Tahiti for the OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship 2023.

Ten nations competing in the tournament are Tahiti, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Cook Islands, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Fiji is in Group C with Tahiti and Vanuatu.

Group A is headed by New Caledonia, Tonga, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

New Zealand, Cook Islands and Samoa will battle it out in Group B.

The ten sides were split into three groups: one group of four and two groups of three. The three group winners, three second-placed teams and the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The draw was conducted by OFC Head of Competitions Chris Kemp, OFC President Lambert Matlock and host President of Fédération Tahitienne de Football, Thierry Ariiotima.

The OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship 2023 will be played from 13-20 September.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
