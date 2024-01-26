Friday, January 26, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji escapes with a narrow win over Samoa

Fiji overcame Samoa 14-7 in its first pool match of the Perth 7s in Australia today.

The Ben Gollings coached side was tested by Samoa in all aspects of the game and found the going really tough.

The match was special for veteran Fijian forward Sevuloni Mocenacagi as he reached his 50th HSBC World 7s Series tournament milestone.

Samoa dominated play in the first three minutes before the Fijians managed to get their hands on the ball and set up winger Viwa Naduvalo to race in and score.

Waisea Nacuqu converted for a 7-0 lead.

Samoa hit back with a converted try to Ravasa Afusua to level the scores at halftime.

The second spell was pretty tight as well but replacement playmaker Terio Tamani managed to sneak away from two Samoan tacklers and score the winning try, which he also converted, last in the match.

Fiji will meet France in its next match at 11.31pm.

Meanwhile, the French defeated New Zealand for the first time in five years in their opening Pool C match 33-17.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana cruise past Spain, book spo...

Fijiana thumped Spain 31-0 in their second pool match of the Perth ...
Rugby

Fijiana starts strong against Brazi...

Fijiana clinched a dominant 40-15 victory against Brazil in their o...
Rugby

Emotional homecoming for young Kuna...

Maloni Kunawave, an 18-year-old rugby prodigy from Nasama, Nadroga,...
News

SODELPA is united, says sacked Radr...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is very much united. This wa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana cruise past Spain, book ...

Rugby
Fijiana th...

Fijiana starts strong against Br...

Rugby
Fijiana cl...

Emotional homecoming for young K...

Rugby
Maloni Kun...

SODELPA is united, says sacked R...

News
The Social...

Singh seeks legal opinion on dec...

News
The Minist...

46 teams to feature in Futsal Cu...

Football
The FMF Gy...

Popular News

Livewire Qoro back in Fijiana sq...

Rugby
Exciting u...

Policeman remanded, case transfe...

News
A policema...

Root out corrupt officers: Tikod...

News
Minister f...

Koroibete shines in Japan with W...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Beverly Hills 90210 actor dead a...

Entertainment
David Gail...

SODELPA management board meeting...

News
The Social...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana cruise past Spain, book spot in quarters