Fiji escapes with a narrow win over Samoa

Fiji overcame Samoa 14-7 in its first pool match of the Perth 7s in Australia today.

The Ben Gollings coached side was tested by Samoa in all aspects of the game and found the going really tough.

The match was special for veteran Fijian forward Sevuloni Mocenacagi as he reached his 50th HSBC World 7s Series tournament milestone.

Samoa dominated play in the first three minutes before the Fijians managed to get their hands on the ball and set up winger Viwa Naduvalo to race in and score.

Waisea Nacuqu converted for a 7-0 lead.

Samoa hit back with a converted try to Ravasa Afusua to level the scores at halftime.

The second spell was pretty tight as well but replacement playmaker Terio Tamani managed to sneak away from two Samoan tacklers and score the winning try, which he also converted, last in the match.

Fiji will meet France in its next match at 11.31pm.

Meanwhile, the French defeated New Zealand for the first time in five years in their opening Pool C match 33-17.