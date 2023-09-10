Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids

Fiji Football Association handed a cheque worth $9209 to WOWS Kids of Fiji during the third Council Meeting at their headquarters in Vatuwaqa today.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said the sum was collected from sale of each ticket during the Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in June.

Patel said this was part of the Associations social responsibility as a major sporting body in the country.

He also thanked all the member associations for their participation in the tournament which played a huge role in making a difference at WOWS Kids of Fiji.

He added the Association will continue to provide financial support to the organisation through the upcoming tournaments this year.