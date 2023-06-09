Fiji FA is ready to assist FRU, says Patel

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel says they have been approached by Fiji Rugby Union in terms of support and guidance for the organisation.

Patel said they have openly welcomed the FRU and look forward to working with them.

“We have been approached by the Fiji Rugby Union before and now recently too,” Patel told FijiLive.

“They wanted to see how we operated and everything.”

“They can see how transparent and the governance and the constitution we have structured and maybe get ideas on how to improve with what they have in the country.”

Patel added they are open and eager to work with any other sporting federation in the country in helping to build their respective sports.