Fiji FA provides financial help to kids of ex reps

Fiji Football Association has provided financial assistance to children of four former players.

The players were handed a $500 cheque each on Sunday during the final of the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The initiative is part of Fiji FA’s social responsibility.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said the revenue generated through the RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings International Veteran’s tournament would be given back to the people.

“Whenever the veterans’ tournament will be held, we will give its back for the children’s education.”

“Every year we will be presenting four families with a cheque of $500 each which goes towards the welfare of children’s school needs.”

He said they would consider increasing the assistance in future should the veterans’ tournament generate more revenue.

“This is all for good cause and we are honoring our players who have given their hearts out for their district and country.

Patel confirmed that the trustees make the decision on which families to assist and forward the names to Veterans’ Committee which is headed by former national captains Abdul Mannan and Maritino Nemani.

The recipients were former Rewa and national team defender Meli Tamanitoakula, former Nadi and national team rep Kini Tubi, former Navua and national rep Ramulo Kaibau and former Nadi and national rep Savenaca Waqa.