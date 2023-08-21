Monday, August 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji FA provides financial help to kids of ex reps

Fiji Football Association has provided financial assistance to children of four former players.

The players were handed a $500 cheque each on Sunday during the final of the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The initiative is part of Fiji FA’s social responsibility.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said the revenue generated through the RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings International Veteran’s tournament would be given back to the people.

“Whenever the veterans’ tournament will be held, we will give its back for the children’s education.”

“Every year we will be presenting four families with a cheque of $500 each which goes towards the welfare of children’s school needs.”

He said they would consider increasing the assistance in future should the veterans’ tournament generate more revenue.

“This is all for good cause and we are honoring our players who have given their hearts out for their district and country.

Patel confirmed that the trustees make the decision on which families to assist and forward the names to Veterans’ Committee which is headed by former national captains Abdul Mannan and Maritino Nemani.

The recipients were former Rewa and national team defender Meli Tamanitoakula, former Nadi and national team rep Kini Tubi,  former Navua and national rep Ramulo Kaibau and former Nadi and national rep Savenaca Waqa.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Japan provides grant for medical co...

 The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has received a $2.4 mi...
News

More funding needed for food securi...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has raised his concern on the need f...
Football

DFPL to resume with lone fixture

The Digicel Fiji Premier League resumes this week with a lone fixtu...
2023 Battle of Giants

Navua to focus on set piece and com...

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says the side will put a lot of emphasis on ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Japan provides grant for medical...

News
 The Minis...

More funding needed for food sec...

News
Prime Mini...

DFPL to resume with lone fixture...

Football
The Digice...

Navua to focus on set piece and ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Coac...

Global warming not created by is...

News
Prime Mini...

Michael Jackson lawsuits revived...

Entertainment
Wade Robso...

Popular News

Murder suspect released on bail

News
19-year-ol...

Private sector crucial to growi...

News
The Deputy...

Sivo, RCG returns from suspensio...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

iTaukei anthem from now on: FRU

Rugby
In a histo...

Family, friends and business com...

News
Hundreds t...

Kikau voted in NRL tackle of the...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Japan provides grant for medical containers