Fiji FA renews fuel partnership

Fiji Football Association has renewed its fuel partnership with Mobil Oil (Fiji) for another year.

This was confirmed following the agreement signing between Fiji FA and Mobil Oil (Fiji) at the Fiji FA Headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva today.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said Mobil plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of the Association’s extensive fleet of vehicles, including two buses that are essential for transporting teams and personnel to various events, matches and training sessions.

“We are immensely grateful to Mobil for renewing their sponsorship. Their support is invaluable to us, especially considering the substantial number of vehicles in our fleet, including our essential buses.”

“This partnership not only helps us with our logistical needs but also strengthens our corporate relationship.”

Mobil Oil (Fiji) acting chief executive Jatin Kumar said the partnership with Fiji FA highlights their commitment to promoting sports development.

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership. Mobil is committed to supporting the development of football in Fiji, and our continued sponsorship is a testament to our dedication.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
