Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship boost

The Fiji Football Association has received a staggering $600,000 sponsorship boost from Extra Supermarket for the next five years.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel during the press conference at Challenge Plaza in Laucala Beach, Suva today said that Extra is their official Supermarket partner for the Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC), Futsal Super League, Futsal International Friendlies and the Viti Futsal Cup.

“We have national teams from the Under 16 age group right up to the senior teams for both men and women and this year a new development tournament for the Under 15 will be held, and hence it requires a lot of preparation and Fiji FA spends massively on grocery shopping to ensure our teams get the best meal as per their dietary requirement.”

“We give our players the best so that they give the best for the country and that is the whole reason why we have come on board with Extra. We spend close to $1 million for grocery bills when five to six national teams come into the camp.”

“Extra’s partnership will receive some pressure from Fiji FA. Annually for one team camp, Fiji FA spends around $100-$150 thousand. It depends on the longevity of the camp and that is something that we are not totally out of our pocket.”

Extra Supermarket management consultant Pranil Singh said they will be opening its fourth store at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa this year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
