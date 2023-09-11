Monday, September 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji FA to conduct Women’s club licensing

The Fiji Football Association will be conducting the first-ever Women’s Club Licensing workshop which is planned for 30 September.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said in line with the FIFA vision and the association’s strategy, Fiji FA is embarking on the introduction and implementation and achievement goal of the club licensing pilot project for the women’s premier Division.

During the workshop, Fiji FA will invite the district heads of women’s football such as coaches and the president for their participation and contribution towards the development of women’s football pathway for Fiji FA.

He said appropriate funding is available for the workshop and the new chairman Jiten Reddy will also be involved.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

MSAF to procure oil spill equipment...

Cabinet has approved the Exchange of Notes with the Government of J...
News

Funds to be redeployed for Fiji Pol...

Cabinet has approved the redeployment of funds from within the 2022...
Rugby

We were lucky not get sanctioned: W...

Former captain Alun Wyn Jones has opinioned that Wales had dodged a...
2023 Battle of Giants

T/Naitasiri to play in dual feature...

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal has conf...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

MSAF to procure oil spill equipm...

News
Cabinet ha...

Funds to be redeployed for Fiji ...

News
Cabinet ha...

We were lucky not get sanctioned...

Rugby
Former cap...

T/Naitasiri to play in dual feat...

2023 Battle of Giants
Fiji Footb...

Prince of Wales attends FijiR...

Rugby
The Prince...

IAEA report meets international ...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

The Nun II conjures No.1 at the ...

Entertainment
The Nun II...

Fiji, Australia review Vuvale Pa...

News
Fiji and A...

Solar-powered water project for ...

News
Nakini Vil...

Fiji to open campaign against Va...

Football
Fiji will ...

Drowning in Bua could have been ...

News
Police say...

Govt records -6.2% GDP for 2022:...

News
The Govern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

MSAF to procure oil spill equipment