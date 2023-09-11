Fiji FA to conduct Women’s club licensing

The Fiji Football Association will be conducting the first-ever Women’s Club Licensing workshop which is planned for 30 September.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said in line with the FIFA vision and the association’s strategy, Fiji FA is embarking on the introduction and implementation and achievement goal of the club licensing pilot project for the women’s premier Division.

During the workshop, Fiji FA will invite the district heads of women’s football such as coaches and the president for their participation and contribution towards the development of women’s football pathway for Fiji FA.

He said appropriate funding is available for the workshop and the new chairman Jiten Reddy will also be involved.