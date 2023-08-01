Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Fiji FA to decide on BOG knockout dates

Fiji Football Association’s board of control will meet today to discuss the knock out dates for the upcoming Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf told FijiLive a decision will made in the best interest of all the participating districts.

Since the 19-20 August weekend is scheduled for the finals of the tournament, many districts have raised concern as many of their players will be in Fiji’s U23 Olympic squad which flies out to New Zealand on 20 August.

Yusuf said they could shift the semifinals and final to September after the national team’s participation in the Olympic qualifiers.

The final decision is expected this afternoon.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
