Fiji FA to reward gallant Junior Kulas

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed that the Junior Kulas will be rewarded for their impressive performance at the OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti on Wednesday.

Yusuf revealed that Fiji FA will be hosting a dinner night to thank the players for their strong performance in Fiji’s first-ever appearance in the final of the U16 championship.

“I’m very proud of the team that they managed to overcome the strong teams in their pool and reach the final.”

“Obviously, we will be rewarding the players and the entire team for their hard work. We will be hosting their parents and families to thank them for allowing the players to represent Fiji.”

“The girls have missed four weeks of school and we will support them in returning to school to complete their studies.”

Despite head coach Angeline Chua’s Junior Kulas going down 1-0 to arch-rivals New Zealand in the final, Yusuf acknowledged the team’s effort and thanked them for putting up a strong fighting spirit.

“They have not only made us proud but reached the finals, they have inspired a lot of young girls to participate in football in the country.”

“It’s a milestone achievement for the young girls because they have proven that Fiji can be a threatening team at the Under 19 competition in the next two years’ time.”

“This is a historic final for us because we also scooped three awards and that itself tells us that we have capable players who come from the interiors of Fiji and can make the country proud. We had three players from North, who never played for any district but these are the school students. Our coach saw them and they went through various trials to get selection in the national team.”

The national team is scheduled to return home tonight.