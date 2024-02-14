Fiji FACT shifts to Subrail Park

The 2024 Digicel Fiji FACT will now be played at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Confirming this in a media conference today, Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said their Board had a discussion with Labasa Town Council and they have agreed to have the Group matches at Subrail Park from 31 May to 2 June.

Yusuf said the venue is available on the mentioned dates and if host district Labasa progresses to the semifinals, then they might book Subrail Park for the semifinals and the final as well.

He said it is unfortunate they could not hold the tournament in Suva as earlier announced.

The HFC Bank Stadium was initially booked but the dates are clashing with the Oceania Athletics Championship and the double bookings were not picked up due to a ‘glitch’ in the Fiji Sports Council’s new online booking system.

Lautoka is the defending champion of the Fiji FACT.