Fiji FACT top eight confirmed

The top eight teams that will feature in the Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next month have been confirmed.

According to Fiji Football Association, the eight teams have been confirmed according to their ranking in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after Round 7 which concluded yesterday.

Leaders and unbeaten Rewa, Lautoka, defending champions Suva, Ba, Nadi, Labasa, Navua and Tailevu Naitasiri will compete in this year’s first major tournament.

Nadroga and Tavua will miss out on the tournament after being ranked in the bottom two.

The pool games will be played from 9 to 11 June while the semi-finals will take place on 17 and the final on 18.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
