The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team ended its campaign in the 2023 Oceania Sevens in third spot after beating Papua New Guinea 36-7 at the Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane last night.

The Ben Gollings coached side was eliminated to the bronze medal playoff after losing the international final 24-17 to eventual winners New Zealand.

Fiji also finished in third place last year.

New Zealand overcame Samoa 24-19 in extra time of the grand final via a Akuila Rokolisoa match winner.