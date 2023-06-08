Fiji Fire nominated for prestigious award

Down to Earth – Fiji Fire (Native Bongo Chili Hot Sauce) has been recognised as a finalist for the prestigious Naturally Good Awards 2023.

This is a remarkable achievement for the brand and a testament to the exceptional quality and flavour of our hot sauce.

The Fijian company participated at the Naturally Good Expo in Sydney, an event for all things natural, organic and healthy this week in Sydney.

This achievement became possible through collaboration with Investment Fiji.

Thirteen fantastic Fijian companies showcased their unique products, resulting in an exceptional achievement for our Fijian businesses.

Brands like Loloma Skincare, Nama Fiji, DowntoEarth ( Fiji Fire), VaiWai, Green Gold Kava and Bula Premium Kava, and other outstanding MSME exporters HerbalFiji, Kavalicious- Taveuni, Pacific Premium, pacificcrown, Zorganics, Island Style Coconut Peanut Butter Fiji graced the event, showcasing the essence of Fijian excellence.

The quality and creativity displayed were awe-inspiring, with an impressive range of offerings in beverages, food and agriculture, health and beauty, kava, and spices.

The event fostered networking and collaboration, igniting growth and opportunity of our Fijian Businesses to the Australian Market.

The presence of Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia, David Kolitagane added great significance to the event.