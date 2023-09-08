Fiji fixture will prove pivotal, says Biggar

Wales superstar Dan Biggar says their Rugby World Cup opener against the Flying Fijians fixture will prove pivotal, with two sides qualifying from the pool for the quarterfinals.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Biggar said everything they are doing is catered for Fiji in Bordeaux.

He said the warm-up games were there for a purpose.

“Everybody was disappointed with the way the South Africa game went but from that day, everything is factored into what will happen in Bordeaux.”

“Four years ago we were in a very different place going into the World Cup, so we could almost plot our way through more”

“This time around because of where Fiji have come through and levels they have hit, everything hinges on that first game.”

Biggar insists Fiji’s win over England does not affect Wales’ preparations.

“That game has not made much difference to how we were approaching Fiji.”

“If you look across the park at Fiji, they have some incredibly strong and gifted athletes but what they have done over the last few games is look more solid and they finished the game strongly against England.

“The week before France put a good template of solid rugby against a Fiji team [France won 34-17] who want something to hit. It is really simple.”

“We know our set-piece needs to be good, we need to kick accurately, chase every ball and close every bit of space. How often can we do the basics really well? That’s what the top sides do.”

Biggar who plays for French Top 14 club Toulon alongside believes Wales might have developed underdog status.

“Quite rightly Fiji deserve all the credit they are getting at the minute, they are an incredibly good team but that can work in our favour,” he said.

“It gives us a chance to worry about ourselves. Everybody is talking about Fiji at the minute and perhaps they go in as favourites.”

“Not many people are probably expecting us to beat Fiji and that’s fine.”

“It’s great to go under the radar and enjoy working hard as we have done over the last few months.”