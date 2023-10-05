Thursday, October 5, 2023
Fiji focused on Portugal match: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui.Photo courtesy of Fiji Rugby.

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says his side is now focused on their crucial Pool C match against Portugal at the Rugby World Cup.

Raiwalui said they haven’t really thought about the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal just yet.

He says on Monday his side will need to roll up their sleeves and fight for a win, especially after a gritty 17-12 win over Georgia in Bordeaux earlier this week.

“I am really just worried about Portugal coming up, we have to take care of business,” a cautious Raiwalui told reporters when asked about a place in the knockout rounds.

“Prepare well and put on a performance. If we look too far beyond that we are going to slip over,” he said.

“No result is a miracle, you win or lose,” he said, as reported by Reuters.

While Australia’s chance of featuring in the quarterfinal is left ajar, Fiji will need to snatch a win against Portugal in Toulouse next Monday to put their entire feet in the last eight for the first time in 16 years.

Meanwhile, Raiwalui is expected to announce his squad by Friday night.

Fiji will take on Portugal at 7am in Stade de Toulouse on Monday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
