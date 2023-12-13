Fiji Govt gets executive jet from US

The United States Government has given an executive jet to the Fiji Government.

The aircraft, N 349CL, is currently located in Suva according to a flight tracker app.

Speaking to FijiLive, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua said Fiji currently utilizes aircraft from New Zealand, Australia, France and the United States to undertake prioritized national tasking including, but not limited to, HADR, SAR, and maritime surveillance, amongst others.

Tikoduadua said this is indicative of the broad support provided by our development partners, and no doubt this will only improve in the future.

He said next year, Fiji will benefit from the use of C27 platform provided by Australia for national tasking.

The Minister thanked its development partners for their ongoing assistance to Fiji and the region.

When approached, the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed that the plane is in the country.

Rabuka said it is has been given to the Minister for Home Affairs.

He said that he has not been informed nor had there been any handing over.

It is understood that the plane operated by the Central Intelligence Agency for Fiji’s use for the next 10 months.

The U.S. President Joe Biden sanctioned the use of the Executive jet to Fiji.

The aircraft was manufactured in 2019, which can sit up to 14 people. It is also a Cessna Citation 700 model.