Thursday, April 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji has become strong in Futsal: Hungai

Vanuatu Coach Ben Hungai says Fiji has become a tough Futsal team to beat in the Oceania region after their 2-2 draw in the opening match of the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

“Fiji has become a tough team in futsal because we saw them play an intense game.  They played a very different match than how they played last year.”

“Players were fast and they showed a lot of skills so I’m very impressed with both teams’ performances. They gave us a tough time and disallowed us from scoring on many occasions.”

“We started late but I must say that Fiji came well prepared and that’s how they managed to score early in the game. We also had a chance to score but it was tough to break their defence.”

Hungai said they will need to put on a strong defence in the match against neighbours Solomon Islands.

“We last played Solomon in 2016 but we’ve seen their game during the World Cup and they will be a very tough team. We’ll be playing them after seven years and it’s going to be a big game for us.”

“From Fiji’s game, we have come to know that our defence is poor and we can’t take that in the next game. Solomon is a strong team but we need to defend well.”

Vanuatu faces the Solomon Islands at 4pm while Fiji will take on New Caledonia at 7pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

FRU releases finding on late Naevo

A medical audit conducted by the Fiji Rugby Union has found that th...
Entertainment

Actress DeBose to host Tony Awards

Golden Globe Award winner Ariana DeBose will again host this year’s...
Entertainment

Porter to play James Baldwin in a f...

Pose star Billy Porter will play ‘James Baldwin’ in a feature movie...
Rugby

Winger Naikore out with a broken ja...

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua winger Vitalina Naikore is out for the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRU releases finding on late Nae...

Rugby
A medical ...

Actress DeBose to host Tony Awar...

Entertainment
Golden Glo...

Porter to play James Baldwin in ...

Entertainment
Pose star ...

Winger Naikore out with a broken...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Chairpersons for Economic Summit...

News
The Minist...

Prince Harry to attend Coronatio...

Entertainment
The Duke o...

Popular News

Taxi driver dies in horrific cra...

News
A 22-year-...

Rayasi gets double in Hurricanes...

Rugby
Fijian win...

207 drivers booked in last 24 ho...

News
Two hundre...

Olympics is the focus: Gollings

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Strong Fijiana lineup for Warata...

Sports
Rooster Ch...

Botia puts on Man of Match perfo...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

FRU releases finding on late Naevo