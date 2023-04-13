Fiji has become strong in Futsal: Hungai

Vanuatu Coach Ben Hungai says Fiji has become a tough Futsal team to beat in the Oceania region after their 2-2 draw in the opening match of the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

“Fiji has become a tough team in futsal because we saw them play an intense game. They played a very different match than how they played last year.”

“Players were fast and they showed a lot of skills so I’m very impressed with both teams’ performances. They gave us a tough time and disallowed us from scoring on many occasions.”

“We started late but I must say that Fiji came well prepared and that’s how they managed to score early in the game. We also had a chance to score but it was tough to break their defence.”

Hungai said they will need to put on a strong defence in the match against neighbours Solomon Islands.

“We last played Solomon in 2016 but we’ve seen their game during the World Cup and they will be a very tough team. We’ll be playing them after seven years and it’s going to be a big game for us.”

“From Fiji’s game, we have come to know that our defence is poor and we can’t take that in the next game. Solomon is a strong team but we need to defend well.”

Vanuatu faces the Solomon Islands at 4pm while Fiji will take on New Caledonia at 7pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.