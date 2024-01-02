Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Fiji has taken a turn for the worst: Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Party Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama, has urged Fijians to keep the faith and not lose hope or be disillusioned or disappointed by Fiji’s current state of affairs.

In a statement, Bainimarama said one year ago, the Coalition Government promised change, and sadly they have not delivered.

He said Fiji has taken a turn for the worst and the country’s streets have changed in favour of criminals.

“Our once-independent institutions have changed to become impotent, all so a vindictive few can channel an agenda of retribution and division.”

“… Sadly, they have not. The change they promised has only changed Fiji for the worse,” he said.

He said Fiji’s once-respected moral voice in world affairs has been changed to a whisper.

“Maybe worst of all, we’ve seen a change in the confidence of hard-working people, as more Fijians than ever before – many of them our best and brightest and skilled –– are looking to leave Fiji to earn their livelihoods elsewhere.”

“Stick with those fundamental values that we share as Fijians and that come from our religious teachings: love one another, look after the sick, the poor and those most vulnerable. Have empathy for others and do not look down upon anyone simply because they may be different in some way from you.”

Bainimarama said we must not lose sight of the progressive, inclusive and modern nation state that Fiji was under the previous Government and our country is capable of becoming one once again.

“I urge every Fijian, of all walks of life, to re-unite behind that vision in the year to come. When I think of that potential, it gives me hope for the year ahead. It should give us all hope as well.”

“Fiji is not its Government. Fiji is its people. The Fijian people have always determined this nation’s destiny. And the potential of all our people, united, can never be quelled,” Bainimarama said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
