Fiji in close contact with Israeli govt

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says in light of the recent escalation of conflict in Israel, the Government is in direct communication with Fijians who are currently in Israel to observe the Feast of the Tabernacle.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Rabuka said the situation in the region has become increasingly volatile, with the Israeli army issuing evacuation orders to residents in several areas of the Gaza Strip in anticipation of retaliatory strikes against Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to ‘mighty vengeance’ following what he referred to as a ‘black day’ further underscores the gravity of the situation.

Rabuka has conveyed his condolences, saying, “Fiji is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the suffering endured by both Israelis and Palestinians as a result of the ongoing conflict. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected during this challenging time.”

The Government is in direct contact with the Fijians in Israel and can confirm that they are safe and accounted for.

“Despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the conflict, we want to assure the families and loved ones of the 200 Fijians that their safety remains our utmost priority.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in regular communication with our citizens to provide them with any necessary support,” the Prime Minister said.

“We are also aware of Fiji Airways’ review of the scheduled flight to Tel Aviv on October 10. We will continue to coordinate with the airline and provide updates to the public as the situation evolves.”

The Government of Fiji urges all parties involved to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of life and suffering.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis, and we will continue to stand by the 200 Fijians in Israel to ensure their safety and well-being,” Rabuka added.