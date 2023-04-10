Fiji in ‘Pool of death’ for Toulouse 7s

Fiji has been drawn in a pool of death for next month’s Toulouse 7s.

The Ben Gollings coached side in Pool C with South Africa, USA and host nation France.

Pool A has New Zealand, Uruguay, Canada and Kenya. Pool B has Argentina, Great Britain, Spain and Germany while Pool D has Samoa, Australia, Japan and Ireland.

Fiji has yet to win gold this season and has managed two silver medal finishes in both Hong Kong 7s tournaments and three bronze medals in Sydney, Los Angeles and Singapore 7s.

The Toulouse 7s will be held from 12-14 May.