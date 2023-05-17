Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Fiji in tough Group for U19 Championship

Host nation Fiji has been drawn in a tough Group for the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship which will be played from 21 June to 8 July in Suva.

The tournament will see ten nations from across the Pacific competing, with New Zealand defending the title they won in 2019, defeating New Caledonia in the final in Cook Islands.

The Angeline Chua coached side is in Group B with arch-rivals New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Group A is headed by New Caledonia, Samoa, Vanuatu and Tonga.

Tahiti, Solomon Islands and Cook Islands will battle it out in Group C.

The three group winners, three second-placed teams and the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The draw was conducted by OFC Head of Competitions Chris Kemp, OFC President Lambert Matlock and Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel in Port Vila Vanuatu.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
