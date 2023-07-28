Fiji in tough pool for Futsal Nations Cup

The Jerry Sam coached Fiji Futsal team has been drawn in a tough Group for the 2023 OFC Futsal Nations Cup which will be played in Auckland, New Zealand in October.

Fiji is drawn in Group A with defending champions and host nation New Zealand, Vanuatu and Tonga.

Group B has Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, Tahiti and Samoa.

The draw was conducted at the OFC Home of Football – Te Kahu o Kiwa in Auckland on Thursday.

The competition will be played in Auckland from 1-7 October.

The winner qualifies for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup, to be played in Uzbekistan next year.