Fiji included in e-visa streamline pilot project

The Australian Parliament has announced that Fiji will be part of a new e-visa streamline pilot program; a project that will require close coordination and collaborative effort from both countries, particularly in the area of software and application service.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka who is currently touring Australia said the program will make the visa experience better for travellers.

He said while this initiative requires a level of coordination and re-alignment, it does provide a more streamlined, application service and therefore, benefits the people to people relations.

Rabuka also acknowledged Fiji and Australia’s longstanding relations and looks forward to further increasing our engagements through the Vuvale Partnership.