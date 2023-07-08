Fiji-India to work closely together

The Indian Government has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Fiji in developing a new 100 bed Super Cardiology Hospital and dialysis centre in Fiji.

This is amongst the new initiatives announced by the India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC-III) held in Papua New Guinea in May 2023.

Not a lot of information has been received on this, however India’s comprehensive assistance to Fiji will cover every major aspect of development including health, education, economy, trade and investment, agriculture, sugar industry, human resources and climate change.

Also, yesterday the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua from the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Mr Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan.