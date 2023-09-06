Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Fiji is less flamboyant, more dangerous: Gatland

Photo Courtesy: Newswav

Wales Head Coach Warren Gatland admits the Flying Fijians are a more structured side after witnessing their historic 30-22 win over England.

Gatland, who had a front row seat commended Fiji for their performance adding it showed how far the side had come.

“They were maybe a bit more flamboyant in the past, not so much now, but that makes them a more dangerous side,” Gatland said.

“They have got some great athletes; they are probably a lot more structured now as a team than they were in the past, in terms of their exits and kicking game.

“The weather conditions weren’t brilliant but they kicked the ball 27 times, which is pretty high for Fiji.”

Gatland said the Fijian squad has also shown major signs of improved depth.

“They have some incredible individuals who can break the game open and we know they are going to do that at some stage, so it is how well we scramble.”

“They are a good side, they have a lot of players coming out of Super Rugby and playing in France, so it’s an exciting challenge for us.”

“In the past their set-piece hasn’t been the best, but they have definitely worked hard on that.”

“I thought they were excellent,” he further stated.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
