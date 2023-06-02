Friday, June 2, 2023
Fiji, Korea sign MOU on code-sharing

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, on behalf of the Fiji Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Air Services with Korea on code-sharing arrangements.

In signing the MOU with the Director-General Aviation Policy Bureau of  Korea, Kim Yeong Kook, Gavoka highlighted the rich history between the designated national airlines of the two countries, stating that Korea’s designated airline under the Air Services Agreement has been servicing Fiji for 19 years, since the first flight from Incheon to Nadi in 1995.

“This was one of the few international airlines that was flying to Fiji and Korea was a growing market and a critical link to other long-haul markets given Seoul’s extensive flight network. So, when Korean Air ceased flying to Fiji in 2019, it significantly impacted us.”

Director-General Kook was also advised that the Korea to Fiji flight route was an important connection to the regions in the United Kingdom and Europe that Fiji’s designated airline, Fiji Airways, did not service and therefore was made possible by Korean Air.

The signing of the MOU between the two governments will make it possible for Fiji Airways to expand its network and partnership through code-sharing arrangements.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to collaborate on important matters such as air connectivity. We appreciate and thank the Government of Korea and your Ministry for giving Fiji the opportunity through this MOU to facilitate commercial arrangements through our designated airlines,” added Gavoka.

Director-General Kook reassured the Fiji Government of their support in expanding Fiji’s flight network.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
