Fiji Law Reform Commission re-established

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Cabinet has approved the re-introduction of the Fiji Law Reform Commission.

The Commission was initially established by legislation in 1979 under the Fiji Law Reform Commission Act.

Rabuka said its role is to undertake systematic review, reform and development of laws to make them simple, improved and modern and relevant to our society.

The Commission has not been fully functional since 2006 and currently operates as part of the Legal Drafting Department in the AG’s Office.

The Coalition Government policy is to re-establish the Commission fully, in order that it is able to carry out its functions as required by law.

Cabinet therefore approved the re-establishment of the Commission, and the allocation of appropriate funding through the normal budgetary process.