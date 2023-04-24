Fiji Link CEO Voss released on bail

Fiji Link chief executive Shaenaz Voss was granted bail by the Magistrates Court in Nausori today.

The 63-year-old was earlier today charged with one count of failure to comply with the requirements of the Operator’s Airline Security Programme.

She was arrested at the Nadi International Airport on Saturday and taken into custody at the Totogo Police Station.

Voss was interviewed on Saturday and yesterday and was this morning taken to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters for further questioning before being charged.

She appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somarante and pleaded not guilty.

Peter Mazey and Steven Khan appeared as sureties for Voss.

She has been released on a $10,000 bail and the matter has been adjourned to 28 June.

Voss was represented by Suva lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima.