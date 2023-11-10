Fiji makes flying start in Oceania 7s

The Fiji men’s 7s side started its campaign in the 2023 Oceania 7s with a 47-5 win over Niue at the Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane, Australia today.

The Ben Gollings coached side was ruthless from the first whistle and scored four unanswered tries through Terio Tamani (2), Joseva Talacolo and Vuiviawa Naduvalo to lead 26-0 at halftime.

Iowane Teba, Jeremaia Matana and Ilikimi Vunaki scored three more tries in the second half to seal victory for the Fijians.

Despite the good show, discipline is something the team will need to improve on as Kaminieli Rasaku and Tamani copped yellow cards in each half.

Fiji will play arch rivals New Zealand in its next match at 9.42pm.