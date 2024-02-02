Sunday, February 4, 2024
Fiji Men’s Hockey finishes at 15th spot at WC

Photo courtesy of Team Fiji.

The Fiji Men’s Hockey Team clinched 15th spot at the Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman, marking their first win of the tournament by beating Jamaica 4-2.

Despite tough pool matches, including losses to Malaysia and Oman by identical scores of 8-3, and a 14-3 defeat to the USA, the Fijian team portrayed resilience.

A narrow loss to New Zealand (6-5) and a draw with Nigeria (5-5), which ended in a penalty shootout loss, showed Fiji’s fighting spirit.

Their victory over Jamaica demonstrated the team’s determination, as they proudly competed against some of the world’s best, scoring impressive goals throughout the tournament.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
