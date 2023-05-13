Fiji needs to move forward from the divide: Church

The Methodist Church of Fiji says it will stand in the gap on behalf of its congregation to seek the forgiven of our Indian brothers and sisters who have been hurt by our ill actions.

The Church will host an ‘Inter-Faith Thanksgiving and National Reconciliation Church Service’ at the Vodafone Arena to mark the celebration of the Girmitiyas in Fiji.

Speaking to FijiLive, President of the Methodist Church, Rev Dr Ili Vunisuwai said this weekend’s celebration and commemoration is an opportune time for the Church to publicly apologise.

“The Church is sorry for the wrongs that have been committed, we are sorry for causing you pain, and we are sorry for the sufferings that we have inflicted on you directly and indirectly.”

“We wanted to use this opportunity to allow God to heal the old wounds, caused by indifferences, superiority and racism. We understand this, because this has continued to plague our history.”

The President said we need to move forward from this, as this is detrimental to Fiji as a whole.

Rev Dr Vunisuwai said many Fijians have moved overseas because they were hurt, they lost properties and in some cases they lost love ones.

“Enough is enough,” he added.

The Inter-Faith Service will begin at 2pm at the Vodafone Arena.

The Church has sent out invitations to all religious organisations and have indicated that over 2000 people are anticipated to be at the Vodafone Arena tomorrow.