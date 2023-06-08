Fiji, NZ to explore cultural partnership opportunities

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu will be visiting New Zealand soon to explore opportunities for partnership focused on promoting culture and tradition between Fiji and New Zealand.

This was announced by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during his meeting with New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta yesterday.

Since their last meeting in March this year, Rabuka informed Mahuta that discussions for further collaboration between the two countries have progressed well.

During the meeting, he updated Mahuta on the recent national events in Fiji, saying they were opportunities to unite the nation to celebrate our history, diverse cultures and traditions.

Rabuka said Fiji looks forward to more engagements and collaboration through the Duavata Partnership on issues that will contribute positively to our people.

Speaking on regional issues, the Prime Minister said that as a region, we must continue to collaborate on issues underpinned by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent to guide our engagements.

He said it is important that we maintain a united position on our common issues, given the geostrategic competition that we are facing in the region.

Minister Mahuta thanked Rabuka for the opportunity to meet and further discuss areas of cooperation and said New Zealand will continue to support Fiji’s priorities under the Duavata Partnership Agreement.