Fiji Police Command Group reshuffled

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has made a number of changes within the Fiji Police Command Group.

The changes include the Divisional Police Commanders, with the intent of ensuring operational effectiveness as the former post holders, with their years of experience, are reassigned to the Special Projects Office tasked with reviewing the Force Standing Order and Police Act.

Four new Divisional Police Commanders (DPC) have been appointed and they are SSP Josua Vodo – Divisional Police Commander, East,  SSP Wate Vocevoce – Divisional Police Commander South, SP Kemueli Baledrokadroka – Divisional Police Commander North and SP Farasiko Matawalu – Divisional Police Commander, Central.

The outgoing Divisional Commander North SSP Viliame Soko has been appointed the Director Intelligence Bureau (Dir/IB).

Outgoing DPC South SSP Pita Keni has been reassigned to the Special Projects team, while the outgoing DPC Central Superintendent of Police (SP) SP Samisoni Naqica has been reassigned to Deputy Divisional Police Commander West (DDPC/W) replacing SP Aisake Kafoa who now takes up his new post of Deputy Commanding Officer Police Mobile Force (PMF).

At the Directorate level, the Outgoing Director (IB) SSP Salanieta Radaniva has been reassigned as the Director Community Policing replacing SSP Mitieli Divuana who now takes up the post of Director Traffic left vacant by SSP Josua Vodo, who is the newly appointed DPC East.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Viliame Sovalevu takes over from SSP Mohammed Talib as Director of Internal Affairs, who has been reassigned to the Special Projects Office.

Two new appointments have also been made at the Deputy Divisional Police Commander (DDPC) level.

Taking up the DDPC South post is SP Ilaitia Caginavanua replacing SP Savenaca Vunisa who has been reassigned to Special Projects.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uraia Davu has been appointed DDPC East taking over from SP Kemueli Baledrokadroka who takes up his new posting as DPC North.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isireli Ravulolo Ligairi takes up his new posting of DDPC Central replacing ASP Orisi Kunakata who has been reassigned as Commanding Officer Headquarters.

The Acting Commissioner indicated that the reshuffle was made for the best interest of the organization, and to also provide the opportunity to expose young and upcoming officers.

The head of the Fiji Police Force says the reshuffle is also in line with succession plans to ensure continuity of business in both the operational and administrative arm of the FPF.

The reassignment of senior officers with years of experience to the Special Projects Unit is to expedite the review of the Force Standing Orders and Police Act which dates back to the 1960s, and urgently needs to be brought up to date in accordance with today’s best policing practices.

Acting Commissioner Chew said the changes will also augur well with the ongoing Reform and Restructure process and movement of ranks for women officers.

At present, women police and civilian members take up critical posts which include the Director CID SSP Loraini Seru, Director Training and Education Acting SSP Aseri Nakibo, Director Community Policing SSP Sala Radaniva, and the Principal Accounts Officer, Force Accountant Ms Manaini Mills.

The head of the organization added there are many women holding senior and middle managerial posts at the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, Inspector and Sergeant levels, and his intent is to support the growth of women in policing.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
